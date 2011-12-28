Edition:
Most admired men and women

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

An USA Today/Gallop poll listed President Barack Obama as the most admired man alive, with 17% of those polled mentioning his name.

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

An USA Today/Gallop poll listed President Barack Obama as the most admired man alive, with 17% of those polled mentioning his name. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was listed as the most admired woman alive, also with 17% of those polled mentioning her name.

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was listed as the most admired woman alive, also with 17% of those polled mentioning her name. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Former President George Bush was mentioned 3% of the time.

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Former President George Bush was mentioned 3% of the time. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Oprah Winfrey was mentioned 7% of the time.

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Oprah Winfrey was mentioned 7% of the time. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Former President Bill Clinton was mentioned 2% of the time.

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Former President Bill Clinton was mentioned 2% of the time. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

First lady Michelle Obama was mentioned 5% of the time.

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

First lady Michelle Obama was mentioned 5% of the time. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Reverend Billy Graham was mentioned 2% of the time.

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Reverend Billy Graham gestures was mentioned 2% of the time. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin was mentioned 3% of the time.

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin was mentioned 3% of the time. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett was mentioned 2% of the time.

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett was mentioned 2% of the time. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was mentioned 3% of the time.

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was mentioned 3% of the time. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Most admired men and women

