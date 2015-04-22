Edition:
Most beautiful people

Sandra Bullock has been named People Magazine's most beautiful woman in the world. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
Other women who made the list include Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actress Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2013
Actress Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Actress Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
Actress Shay Mitchell. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Actress Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2013
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
