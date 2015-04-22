Most beautiful people
Sandra Bullock has been named People Magazine's most beautiful woman in the world. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Other women who made the list include Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Actress Shay Mitchell. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
