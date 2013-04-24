Most Beautiful Woman
Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been named the world's most beautiful woman for 2013 by People magazine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been named the world's most beautiful woman for 2013 by People magazine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts as she leaves the Film Cinema's Place during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts as she leaves the Film Cinema's Place during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of the film "Iron Man" at the Grauman Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of the film "Iron Man" at the Grauman Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow poses during the premiere of her film "Iron Man" in Berlin, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Gwyneth Paltrow poses during the premiere of her film "Iron Man" in Berlin, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Gwyneth Paltrow poses during a photocall to present her film 'Iron Man' in Berlin, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Gwyneth Paltrow poses during a photocall to present her film 'Iron Man' in Berlin, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Gwyneth Paltrow presents an award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, August 29, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Gwyneth Paltrow presents an award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, August 29, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Gwyneth Paltrow holds her baby Apple upon her arrival at the Elysee Palace, September 5, 2004. REUTERS/File
Gwyneth Paltrow holds her baby Apple upon her arrival at the Elysee Palace, September 5, 2004. REUTERS/File
Gwyneth Paltrow holds her Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film award in Las Vegas, March 25, 2004. REUTERS/File
Gwyneth Paltrow holds her Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film award in Las Vegas, March 25, 2004. REUTERS/File
Gwyneth Paltrow practises her lines with Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre, London, prior to a charity performance of Romeo and Juliet, September 1, 2003. REUTERS/File
Gwyneth Paltrow practises her lines with Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre, London, prior to a charity performance of Romeo and Juliet, September 1, 2003. REUTERS/File
French actress Elsa Zylberstein and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Chanel show in Paris, January 22, 2002. REUTERS/File
French actress Elsa Zylberstein and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Chanel show in Paris, January 22, 2002. REUTERS/File
Gwyneth Paltrow cries as she gives her acceptance speech after winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Shakespeare in Love" at the 71st Academy Awards, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/File
Gwyneth Paltrow cries as she gives her acceptance speech after winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Shakespeare in Love" at the 71st Academy Awards, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/File
Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers at the Vanity Fair Oscar party at Morton's in Los Angeles, March 24, 2002. REUTERS/File
Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers at the Vanity Fair Oscar party at Morton's in Los Angeles, March 24, 2002. REUTERS/File
Gwyneth Paltrow in New York, April 24, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Gwyneth Paltrow in New York, April 24, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of "Y Tu Mama Tambien" in Los Angeles, March 12, 2002. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of "Y Tu Mama Tambien" in Los Angeles, March 12, 2002. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "The Royal Tenenbaums" in Hollywood, December 6, 2001. REUTERS/File
Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "The Royal Tenenbaums" in Hollywood, December 6, 2001. REUTERS/File
Next Slideshows
Time 100 gala
The red carpet at the Time 100 gala.
Rio Fashion
Collection highlights from Rio Fashion Week.
Tilda Swinton sleeping at MoMA
The actress sleeps in a glass box for a performance piece.
Coachella Music Festival
Concert-goers rock the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the California desert.
MORE IN PICTURES
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."
The day after in London
Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya
Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The child jockeys of camel racing
Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.