Wed Dec 18, 2013

Most downloaded songs of 2013

<p>1. Thrift Shop by Macklemore &amp; Ryan Lewis (feat. Wanz) was the top-selling track on iTunes this past year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

<p>2. Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke (feat. T.I. &amp; Pharrell) was second. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

<p>3. Radioactive by Imagine Dragons was third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

<p>4. Just Give Me A Reason by Pink (feat. Nate Ruess) was fourth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

<p>5. Can't Hold Us by Macklemore &amp; Ryan Lewis (feat. Ray Dalton). REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

<p>6. When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

<p>7. Stay by Rihanna (feat. Mikky Ekko). REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

<p>8. Roar by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

<p>9. Royals by Lorde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

<p>10. Mirrors by Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

