Most downloaded songs of 2013
1. Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Wanz) was the top-selling track on iTunes this past year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2. Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke (feat. T.I. & Pharrell) was second. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
3. Radioactive by Imagine Dragons was third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4. Just Give Me A Reason by Pink (feat. Nate Ruess) was fourth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5. Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Ray Dalton). REUTERS/Phil McCarten
6. When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7. Stay by Rihanna (feat. Mikky Ekko). REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
8. Roar by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
9. Royals by Lorde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10. Mirrors by Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake
