Pictures | Thu May 29, 2014 | 10:05pm BST

Most hated men in America

1: Donald Sterling is now the most hated man in America, according to the latest ranking of the 'Most Hated Man in America' poll from E-Poll Market Research. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 29, 2014
2: Bernie Madoff is second. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

3: O.J. Simpson is third. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool

3 (tie): So is Conrad Murray. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

5: Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

6: Phil Spector. REUTERS/California Department of Corrections

7: Aaron Hernandez. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

8: Michael Lohan. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

9: Eliot Spitzer. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

