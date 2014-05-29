Most hated men in America
1: Donald Sterling is now the most hated man in America, according to the latest ranking of the 'Most Hated Man in America' poll from E-Poll Market Research. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Bernie Madoff is second. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
3: O.J. Simpson is third. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool
3 (tie): So is Conrad Murray. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool
5: Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Phil Spector. REUTERS/California Department of Corrections
7: Aaron Hernandez. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
8: Michael Lohan. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
9: Eliot Spitzer. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
