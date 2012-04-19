Edition:
Most influential people

<p>Actress Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Hacker group Anonymous. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

<p>Ron Paul. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Comedian Louis C.K. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Singer Adele. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

<p>Wang Yang, Party Secretary of China's Guangdong Province. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Comedian Stephen Colbert. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

<p>Actress Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Syria's President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin has made Time magazine's latest list of The 100 Most Influential People in the World. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>Senator Marco Rubio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Actress Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool </p>

<p>Tennis star Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool </p>

<p>Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Singer Raphael Saadiq. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud </p>

<p>The Middleton sisters. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

<p>Billionaire financier Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

<p>Mitt Romney. REUTERS/Dave Kaup </p>

<p>Others who made the list include Tim Tebow. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell </p>

<p>Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>TV host Matt Lauer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>International Criminal Court deputy prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon </p>

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>Soccer star Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>China's Vice President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

<p>Sprint runner Oscar Pistorius. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

<p>Comedienne Chelsea Handler. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Chef Rene Redzepi. REUTERS/Christian Charisius </p>

<p>Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>Film producer Harvey Weinstein. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/leader.ir</p>

<p>Chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>Internet pioneer and investor Marc Andreessen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. REUTERS/Nathaniel Brooks/Pool </p>

<p>LPGA champion Yani Tseng. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

<p>Russian anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny. REUTERS/Anton Golubev </p>

<p>Actress Viola Davis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Rached Ghannouchi, leader of Tunisia's Ennahda movement. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

<p>British designer Sarah Burton. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol </p>

<p>Mashable founder and CEO Pete Cashmore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde </p>

<p>Economist and Nobel Prize winner Elinor Ostrom. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

<p>Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

<p>U.S. Attorney for the southern district of New York Preet Bharara. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Iranian director Asghar Farhadi. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

