Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 18, 2013 | 9:00pm BST

Most influential people

<p>Entertainer Jay-Z has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2013 list include: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Entertainer Jay-Z has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2013 list include: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Entertainer Jay-Z has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2013 list include: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 30
<p>Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 30
<p>U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, April 18, 2013

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
3 / 30
<p>White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, April 18, 2013

White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 30
<p>Miami Heat forward LeBron James. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Miami Heat forward LeBron James. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Miami Heat forward LeBron James. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 30
<p>Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham</p>

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham

Close
6 / 30
<p>Entertainer Frank Ocean. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Entertainer Frank Ocean. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Entertainer Frank Ocean. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 30
<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Actress Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 30
<p>Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
9 / 30
<p>Designer Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Designer Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Designer Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 30
<p>Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
11 / 30
<p>Tennis player Li Na of China. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tennis player Li Na of China. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Tennis player Li Na of China. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 30
<p>National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, April 18, 2013

National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 30
<p>Pope Francis. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Pope Francis. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
14 / 30
<p>Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
15 / 30
<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Thursday, April 18, 2013

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
16 / 30
<p>Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
17 / 30
<p>Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen. REUTERS/Vincent West

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
18 / 30
<p>Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
19 / 30
<p>California Attorney General Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

California Attorney General Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 18, 2013

California Attorney General Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 30
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, April 18, 2013

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
21 / 30
<p>Singer Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Singer Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Singer Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
22 / 30
<p>China's first lady Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

China's first lady Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 18, 2013

China's first lady Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 30
<p>Comedian Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Comedian Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Comedian Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 30
<p>Actor Daniel Day Lewis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Daniel Day Lewis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Actor Daniel Day Lewis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 30
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
26 / 30
<p>Brazil Supreme Court Judge Joaquim Barbosa. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Brazil Supreme Court Judge Joaquim Barbosa. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Brazil Supreme Court Judge Joaquim Barbosa. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino

Close
27 / 30
<p>Kickstarter CEO Perry Chen. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

Kickstarter CEO Perry Chen. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Kickstarter CEO Perry Chen. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
28 / 30
<p>Talent Manager Scooter Braun. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Talent Manager Scooter Braun. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Talent Manager Scooter Braun. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
29 / 30
<p>AC Milan soccer player Mario Balotelli. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti</p>

AC Milan soccer player Mario Balotelli. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Thursday, April 18, 2013

AC Milan soccer player Mario Balotelli. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Funeral for Thatcher

Funeral for Thatcher

Next Slideshows

Funeral for Thatcher

Funeral for Thatcher

Images from the funeral of Margaret Thatcher.

17 Apr 2013
Boston bomb revealed

Boston bomb revealed

A look at the remains of an explosive device found on scene at the Boston Marathon.

17 Apr 2013
Protests over Venezuela election

Protests over Venezuela election

Supporters of Venezuela opposition leader Henrique Capriles demand a recount in the aftermath of a close election to replace the late Hugo Chavez.

17 Apr 2013
North Korea celebrates

North Korea celebrates

Pyongyang marks the anniversary of its founder's birth.

15 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

Saudi strikes on Yemen

Saudi strikes on Yemen

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures