Most influential people
Entertainer Jay-Z has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2013 list include: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Miami Heat forward LeBron James. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham
Entertainer Frank Ocean. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Designer Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Tennis player Li Na of China. REUTERS/David Gray
National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen. REUTERS/Vincent West
Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
California Attorney General Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Jason Reed
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. REUTERS/KCNA
Singer Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake
China's first lady Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Stringer
Comedian Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Daniel Day Lewis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Brazil Supreme Court Judge Joaquim Barbosa. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
Kickstarter CEO Perry Chen. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Talent Manager Scooter Braun. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
AC Milan soccer player Mario Balotelli. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
