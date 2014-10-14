Most influential teens
Joshua Wong, leader of the Hong Kong student movement, has been named to Time's annual list of most influential teenagers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Also making the list is 13-year-old Mo'ne Davis, a pitching sensation who led her Philadelphia boys' baseball team to the Little League World Series and landed a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated. REUTERS/Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Sasha and Malia Obama made the list. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tavi Gevinson, the 18-year-old fashion writer and founder of popular online magazine Rookie, was noted as emblematic of the contemporary teen in the Internet age. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, 17, is the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Golfer Lydia Ko. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Kendall and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Singer Lorde. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actor Rico Rodriguez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Becky G. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Austin Mahone. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Kiernan Shipka. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Fashion and beauty blogger Bethany Mota (R). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Transgender teen Jazz Jennings. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Next Slideshows
Decline along the King Coal Highway
Reuters photographer Robert Galbraith documented people and towns along West Virginia's Route 52, or 'King Coal Highway' as it's known.
Blind ballet
A dance school in Brazil teaches ballet to children with disabilities for free.
Nobel Prize winners
The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.
Cuban kids join the circus
Cuban children as young as nine pursue their dream of joining the circus, a lucrative career path.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.