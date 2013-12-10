Edition:
Most overpaid actors

<p>1: Adam Sandler has topped the list of Hollywood's most-overpaid actors, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The list, compiled annually, counts the last three films an actor has starred in over the past three years, then examines actors' pay, film budgets and expenses to calculate the average return an actor brings per dollar paid. Forbes estimates that Sandler's last three films returned an average of $3.40 for every dollar he was paid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

<p>2: Katherine Heigl, who starred in the poorly performing films "Killers" and "One for the Money," placed slightly behind Sandler, returning an average of $3.50 per every dollar she earned. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

<p>3: Reese Witherspoon, the star of recent films "Water for Elephants" and "This Means War," was third on this list, with an average return of $3.90 for every dollar she was paid. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

<p>4: Nicholas Cage was fourth with a $6 average return. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

<p>5: Kevin James was fifth, returning an average of $6.10. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Pictures