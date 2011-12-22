" /> " />
Most popular songs of 2011

1: "Rolling In The Deep" by Adele was the most popular song of 2011, according to the yearly ranking from Billboard. The ranking is based on total radio airplay audience impressions and streaming music activity. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2: Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO. REUTERS/Cathal Macnaughton

3: "Firework" by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

4: "E.T." by Kanye West and Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5: "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

6: "Grenade" by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

7: "Forget You" by Cee Lo Green. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

8: "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

9: "Move Like Jagger" by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

10: "Just Can't Get Enough" by The Black Eyed Peas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

11: "On The Floor" by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

12: "S and M" by Rihanna. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

13: "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster The People. REUTERS/Jim Young

14: "Last Friday Night" by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

15: "Just The Way You Are" by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

16: "Tonight" by Enrique Iglesias featuring Ludacris and DJ Frank E. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

17: "Raise Your Glass" by Pink. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

18: "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

19: "F**kin Perfect" by Pink. REUTERS/Mike Blake

20: "What's My Name?" by Rihanna featuring Drake. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

