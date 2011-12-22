Most popular songs of 2011
1: "Rolling In The Deep" by Adele was the most popular song of 2011, according to the yearly ranking from Billboard. The ranking is based on total radio airplay audience impressions and streaming music activity. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO. REUTERS/Cathal Macnaughton
3: "Firework" by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
4: "E.T." by Kanye West and Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5: "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: "Grenade" by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
7: "Forget You" by Cee Lo Green. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8: "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
9: "Move Like Jagger" by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: "Just Can't Get Enough" by The Black Eyed Peas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
11: "On The Floor" by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12: "S and M" by Rihanna. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
13: "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster The People. REUTERS/Jim Young
14: "Last Friday Night" by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: "Just The Way You Are" by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
16: "Tonight" by Enrique Iglesias featuring Ludacris and DJ Frank E. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
17: "Raise Your Glass" by Pink. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
18: "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
19: "F**kin Perfect" by Pink. REUTERS/Mike Blake
20: "What's My Name?" by Rihanna featuring Drake. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
