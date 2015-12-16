Edition:
Most popular songs of 2015

1: Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars was the top song on Billboard's Hot 100 for the year 2015.

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2014
2: Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran.

Reuters / Friday, July 04, 2014
3: See You Again by Wiz Khalifa.

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
4: Trap Queen by Fetty Wap.

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
5: Sugar by Maroon 5.

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
6: Shut Up And Dance by Walk the Moon.

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
7: Blank Space by Taylor Swift.

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
8: Watch Me by Silento.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
9: Earned It by The Weeknd.

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
10: The Hills by The Weeknd.

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
11: Cheerleader by OMI.

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
12: Can't Feel My Face by The Weeknd.

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
13: Love Me Like You Do by Ellie Goulding.

Reuters / Sunday, June 29, 2014
14: Take Me To Church by Hozier.

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
15: Bad Blood by Taylor Swift.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
16: Lean On by Major Lazer and DJ Snake.

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
17: Want To Want Me by Jason Derulo.

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
18: Shake It Off by Taylor Swift.

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
19: Where Are U Now by Diplo and Skrillex featuring Justin Bieber.

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
20: Fight Song by Rachel Platten.

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
21: 679 by Fetty Wap.

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
22: Lips Are Movin by Meghan Trainor.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
23: Worth It by Fifth Harmony.

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
24: Post To Be by Omarion featuring Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko.

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
25: Honey, I`m Good by Andy Grammer.

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
26: I`m Not The Only One by Sam Smith.

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
27: Good For You by Selena Gomez.

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
28: All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor.

Reuters / Sunday, September 21, 2014
29: Style by Taylor Swift.

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
30: Hotline Bling by Drake.

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2013
31: Hey Mama by David Guetta.

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2013
32: G.D.F.R. by Flo Rida featuring Sage The Gemini and Lookas.

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
33: What Do You Mean by Justin Bieber.

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
34: Photograph by Ed Sheeran.

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
35: Hello by Adele.

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2012
36: Stitches by Shawn Mendes.

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
37: Talking Body by Tove Lo.

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
38: Jealous by Nick Jonas.

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
39: Time Of Our Lives by Pitbull and Ne-Yo.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
40: Locked Away by R. City featuring Adam Levine.

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
41: Somebody by Natalie La Rose featuring Jeremiah.

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
42: Fourfiveseconds by Paul McCartney, Rihanna and Kanye West.

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
43: Centuries by Fall Out Boy.

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
44: My Way by Fetty Wap featuring Monty.

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
45: Take Your Time by Sam Hunt.

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
