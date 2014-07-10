Edition:
Most powerful celebrities

1: Beyonce is the most powerful celebrity in the world, according to the latest Celebrity 100 ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2: LeBron James is second. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

3: Dr. Dre is third. REUTERS/David McNew

4: Oprah Winfrey is fourth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

5: Ellen DeGeneres is fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

6: Jay-Z. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

7: Floyd Mayweather Jr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

8: Rihanna. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

9: Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

10: Robert Downey Jr. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

11: Steven Spielberg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

12: Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

13: Bon Jovi. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

14: Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

15: Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Stone

16: Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

17: Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

18: Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Stringer

19: Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

20: Kanye West. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

21: Calvin Harris. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

22: Tiger Woods. REUTERS/Joseph J. Capellan

23: Dwayne Johnson. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

24: Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Juan Medina

25: Bruce Springsteen. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

26: The Eagles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

27: Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

28: One Direction. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

29: Paul McCartney. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

30: Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

31: Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

32: Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

33: Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

34: Kevin Durant. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

35: Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

36: Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

37: James Patterson. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

38: Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

39: Glenn Beck. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

40: Peyton Manning. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

41: Mark Burnett. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

42: Simon Cowell. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

43: Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

44: Phil Mickelson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

45: Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

46: Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

47: DJ Avicii. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

48: Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

49: Peter Jackson. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

50: Michael Bay. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

51: Toby Keith. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

52: Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

53: Matthew McConaughey. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

54: Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

55: Dwyane Wade. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

56: Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

57: Tyler Perry. REUTERS/Larry Downing

58: Gordon Ramsay. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

59: Rush Limbaugh. REUTERS/Micah Walter

60: Jon Stewart. REUTERS/Jason Reed

61: Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

62: Howard Stern. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

63: Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

64: Ashton Kutcher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

65: Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

66: Vin Diesel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

67: Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

68: Joss Whedon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

69: Serena Williams. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

70: Kenny Chesney. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

71: J. J. Abrams. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

72: Neil Patrick Harris. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

73: Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

74: Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

75: Will Smith. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

