Most powerful celebrities
1: Beyonce is the most powerful celebrity in the world, according to the latest Celebrity 100 ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
2: LeBron James is second. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
3: Dr. Dre is third. REUTERS/David McNew
4: Oprah Winfrey is fourth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
5: Ellen DeGeneres is fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Jay-Z. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7: Floyd Mayweather Jr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
8: Rihanna. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
9: Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10: Robert Downey Jr. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
11: Steven Spielberg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
12: Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
13: Bon Jovi. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
14: Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
15: Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Stone
16: Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
17: Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
18: Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Stringer
19: Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
20: Kanye West. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
21: Calvin Harris. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
22: Tiger Woods. REUTERS/Joseph J. Capellan
23: Dwayne Johnson. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
24: Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Juan Medina
25: Bruce Springsteen. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
26: The Eagles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
27: Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
28: One Direction. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
29: Paul McCartney. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
30: Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
31: Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
32: Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
33: Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
34: Kevin Durant. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
35: Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
36: Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
37: James Patterson. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
38: Pharrell Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
39: Glenn Beck. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
40: Peyton Manning. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
41: Mark Burnett. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
42: Simon Cowell. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
43: Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
44: Phil Mickelson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
45: Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
46: Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
47: DJ Avicii. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
48: Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
49: Peter Jackson. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
50: Michael Bay. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
51: Toby Keith. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
52: Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
53: Matthew McConaughey. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
54: Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
55: Dwyane Wade. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
56: Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
57: Tyler Perry. REUTERS/Larry Downing
58: Gordon Ramsay. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
59: Rush Limbaugh. REUTERS/Micah Walter
60: Jon Stewart. REUTERS/Jason Reed
61: Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
62: Howard Stern. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
63: Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
64: Ashton Kutcher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
65: Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
66: Vin Diesel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
67: Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
68: Joss Whedon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
69: Serena Williams. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
70: Kenny Chesney. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
71: J. J. Abrams. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
72: Neil Patrick Harris. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
73: Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
74: Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
75: Will Smith. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
