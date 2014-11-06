Most powerful people
1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes.
2. President Obama is second.
3. China's President Xi Jinping is third.
4. Pope Francis is fourth.
5. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is fifth.
6. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
7. Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
8. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
9. Google co-founder Sergey Brin.
10. Google CEO Larry Page.
10. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron.
11. Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud.
12. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.
13. China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang.
14. Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.
15. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
16. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
17. France's President Francois Hollande.
18. JPMorgan Chase and Co. chairman Jamie Dimon.
19. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
20. Rex Tillerson, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil.
Next Slideshows
Inside the Virgin Space Port
A tour of the Virgin Space Port in Mojave.
Fleeing Kobani
Kurdish refugees in camps just across the border from the battle raging in Kobani.
Election night rallies
Inside the midterm election night rallies.
Strange places to vote
Unusual polling stations across America.
MORE IN PICTURES
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria
A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.