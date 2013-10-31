Most powerful people
1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
2: U.S. President Barack Obama is second. REUTERS./Jessica Gow/Scanpix
2: U.S. President Barack Obama is second. REUTERS./Jessica Gow/Scanpix
3: China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
3: China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
4: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi
4: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi
5: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
5: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
6: Bill Gates. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
6: Bill Gates. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
7: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
7: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
8: Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency
8: Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency
9: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
9: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
10: Wal-Mart CEO Michael Duke. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
10: Wal-Mart CEO Michael Duke. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
11: British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
11: British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
12: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
12: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
13: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
14: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/Pool
14: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/Pool
15: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
15: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
16: ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
16: ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
17: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
17: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
17: Google co-founder and CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
17: Google co-founder and CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
18: French President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Joe Penney
18: French President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Joe Penney
19: Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
19: Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
20: Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
20: Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
21: Chief of India's ruling congress party Sonia Gandhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
21: Chief of India's ruling congress party Sonia Gandhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
22: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
22: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
23: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/khamenei.ir
23: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/khamenei.ir
24: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
24: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
25: General Electric Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt. REUTERS/Mike Segar
25: General Electric Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Face of Facebook
The many faces of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Google's mystery barge
Google is keeping a mysterious project under wraps on a barge in San Francisco Bay.
Palestinian prisoner release
Israel frees 26 Palestinian prisoners, the second stage of a limited amnesty designed to help peace talks that have been dogged by divisions on both sides.
Massive sinkholes
Sinkholes can be deadly – swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.