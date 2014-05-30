Most powerful women
1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The ranking is a combination of two scores: visibility--by press mentions--and the size of the organization or...more
2: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is second. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
4: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
5: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
6: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
7: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
8: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
9: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
10: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
11: South Korean President Park Geun-hye. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
12: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
13: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar
14: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
15: Kraft Foods CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
16: CEO of Brazil's state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro Maria das Gracas Silva Foster. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
17: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
18: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
19: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
20: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew
21: Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall
22: Xerox Chairman and CEO Ursula Burns. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
