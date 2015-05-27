Most powerful women
1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The ranking is a combination of two scores: visibility--by press mentions--and the size of the organization or...more
2: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is second. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
4: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
5: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
6: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
7: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
8: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
9: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
10: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
11: South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
12: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
13: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
14: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew
15: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar
16: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
17: Mondelez International Chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
18: Santander Group chair Ana-Patricia Botin REUTERS/Paul Hackett
19: President and CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
20: Lockheed Martin Chairman and CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall
21: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
22: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
