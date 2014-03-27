Edition:
Thu Mar 27, 2014

Most risky cities

<p>1: The Tokyo-Yokohama area is the riskiest region in the world as measured by the number of people exposed to a natural disaster, according to a new assessment of cities under threat from natural disaster from insurer Swiss Re. Tokyo is situated in a zone of high seismic activity, as well as monsoons, river floods and tsunami, with close to 30 million residents potentially affected. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

1: The Tokyo-Yokohama area is the riskiest region in the world as measured by the number of people exposed to a natural disaster, according to a new assessment of cities under threat from natural disaster from insurer Swiss Re. Tokyo is situated in a zone of high seismic activity, as well as monsoons, river floods and tsunami, with close to 30 million residents potentially affected.

Thursday, March 27, 2014

1: The Tokyo-Yokohama area is the riskiest region in the world as measured by the number of people exposed to a natural disaster, according to a new assessment of cities under threat from natural disaster from insurer Swiss Re. Tokyo is situated in a zone of high seismic activity, as well as monsoons, river floods and tsunami, with close to 30 million residents potentially affected. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>2: Manila is second with substantial earthquake, typhoon and storm surge risks. REUTERS/Erik de Castro</p>

<p>3: The Pearl River Delta region, comprising Hong Kong and Guangzhou, is a flood plain at risk of cyclones, river swelling and earthquakes. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>5: The 1995 earthquake in Osaka-Kobe killed thousands. The area, which sits on a coastal plain, is also exposed to severe storms, river flooding and is the third-most tsunami-prone city in the world. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>5: Almost half of Jakarta is below sea level. The soil is soft and the city lies near a fault line. An earthquake in these conditions can literally liquify the soil. Jakarta is also at risk of river flooding.&nbsp; REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni</p>

<p>6: Nagoya lies near a fault line off the coast of Japan, exposing the metropolitan area to tsunami and storm risk. REUTERS/Japan Ground Self-Defence Force 10th Division</p>

<p>7: Kolkata is exposed to river flooding, tropical storms and is high in potential tsunami risk. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>8: Shanghai is home to a large number of residents living on a flood-prone plain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>9: Los Angeles, located on the San Andreas fault, is among the world's most earthquake-prone cities. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>10: Tehran, with a population of over 13 million, is exposed to the North Anatolian fault. Poorly enforced building codes in the city could make any earthquake even more deadly. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

