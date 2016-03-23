Edition:
Most Twitter followers

1: Katy Perry is the most followed celebrity on Twitter, according to TwitterCounter.com. The singer boasts 84.9 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2: Justin Bieber is second with 77.5 million followers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

3: Taylor Swift has 73.3 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

4: President Obama has 71.5 million followers. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

5: Rihanna has 57.6 million followers. REUTERS/Stringer

6: Lady Gaga has 57.4 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

7: Ellen DeGeneres has 56 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8: Justin Timberlake has 52.9 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

9: Britney Spears has 44.5 million followers. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

10: Kim Kardashian has 42 million followers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

11: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has 41 million followers. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

12: Selena Gomez has 40.7 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

13: Ariana Grande has 37.5 million followers. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

14: Shakira has 37.4 million followers. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

15: Jimmy Fallon has 37.3 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Blake

16: Jennifer Lopez has 35 million followers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

17: Demi Lovato has 35 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

18: Oprah Winfrey has 31.8 million followers. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

19: Drake has 30 million followers. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

20: Lebron James has 29 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Segar

21: Bill Gates has 27.8 million followers. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

22: Pink has 27.8 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

23: Miley Cyrus has 27.8 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

24: Harry Styles of One Direction has 27.6 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

25: Kevin Hart has 27 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

26: Lil Wayne has 26.2 followers. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

27: Adele has 25.7 million followers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

28: Bruno Mars has 24.9 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

29: Niall Horan of One Direction has 24.7 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

30: Wiz Khalifa has 24.5 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

31: Real Madrid's Kaka has 24.4 million followers. REUTERS/Juan Medina

32: Neil Patrick Harris has 23.2 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

33: Alicia Keys has 23.1 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

34: Liam Payne of One Direction has 22.4 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

