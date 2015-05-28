Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 28, 2015 | 1:10am BST

Most valuable brands

1: Apple is again the most valuable brand in the world, winning back the top spot from Google, according to the latest Brandz ranking from Millward Brown. The ranking values the Apple brand at $247 billion, up a whopping 67% since last year. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

1: Apple is again the most valuable brand in the world, winning back the top spot from Google, according to the latest Brandz ranking from Millward Brown. The ranking values the Apple brand at $247 billion, up a whopping 67% since last...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
1: Apple is again the most valuable brand in the world, winning back the top spot from Google, according to the latest Brandz ranking from Millward Brown. The ranking values the Apple brand at $247 billion, up a whopping 67% since last year. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 50
2: Google's brand is valued at $173 billion, up 9% since last year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2: Google's brand is valued at $173 billion, up 9% since last year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 12, 2010
2: Google's brand is valued at $173 billion, up 9% since last year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 50
3: Microsoft is valued at $116 billion, up 28%. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

3: Microsoft is valued at $116 billion, up 28%. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
3: Microsoft is valued at $116 billion, up 28%. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
3 / 50
4: IBM's brand is valued at $94 billion, down 13% since last year. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

4: IBM's brand is valued at $94 billion, down 13% since last year. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2010
4: IBM's brand is valued at $94 billion, down 13% since last year. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 50
5: Visa is valued at $92 billion, up 16%. REUTERS/Jason Reed

5: Visa is valued at $92 billion, up 16%. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2009
5: Visa is valued at $92 billion, up 16%. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 50
6: AT&T is valued at $89 billion, up 15%. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

6: AT&T is valued at $89 billion, up 15%. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2010
6: AT&T is valued at $89 billion, up 15%. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 50
7: Verizon is valued at $86 billion, up 36%. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

7: Verizon is valued at $86 billion, up 36%. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2009
7: Verizon is valued at $86 billion, up 36%. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 50
8: Coca-Cola is valued at $84 billion, up 4%. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

8: Coca-Cola is valued at $84 billion, up 4%. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2009
8: Coca-Cola is valued at $84 billion, up 4%. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
8 / 50
9: McDonald's is valued at $81 billion, down 4%. REUTERS/Jim Young

9: McDonald's is valued at $81 billion, down 4%. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2009
9: McDonald's is valued at $81 billion, down 4%. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 50
10: Marlboro is valued at $80 billion, up 19%. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

10: Marlboro is valued at $80 billion, up 19%. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2009
10: Marlboro is valued at $80 billion, up 19%. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 50
11: Tencent is valued at $77 billion, up 43%. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

11: Tencent is valued at $77 billion, up 43%. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
11: Tencent is valued at $77 billion, up 43%. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 50
12: Facebook is valued at $71 billion, up 99%. REUTERS/Kimberly White

12: Facebook is valued at $71 billion, up 99%. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Reuters / Thursday, July 24, 2008
12: Facebook is valued at $71 billion, up 99%. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Close
12 / 50
13: Alibaba is valued at $66 billion. REUTERS/Chance Chan

13: Alibaba is valued at $66 billion. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
13: Alibaba is valued at $66 billion. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Close
13 / 50
14: Amazon is valued at $62 billion, down 3%. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

14: Amazon is valued at $62 billion, down 3%. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, August 27, 2014
14: Amazon is valued at $62 billion, down 3%. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 50
15: China Mobile is valued at $60 billion, up 20%. REUTERS/David Gray

15: China Mobile is valued at $60 billion, up 20%. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2010
15: China Mobile is valued at $60 billion, up 20%. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 50
16: Wells Fargo is valued at $59 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

16: Wells Fargo is valued at $59 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2008
16: Wells Fargo is valued at $59 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
16 / 50
17: General Electric is valued at $59 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Mike Segar

17: General Electric is valued at $59 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2009
17: General Electric is valued at $59 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 50
18: UPS is valued at $52 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/John Sommers II

18: UPS is valued at $52 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2009
18: UPS is valued at $52 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
18 / 50
19: Disney is valued at $43 billion, up 24%. REUTERS/Scott Audette

19: Disney is valued at $43 billion, up 24%. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2012
19: Disney is valued at $43 billion, up 24%. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
19 / 50
20: MasterCard is valued at $40 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

20: MasterCard is valued at $40 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2012
20: MasterCard is valued at $40 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
20 / 50
21: Baidu is valued at $40 billion, up 35%. REUTERS/Jason Lee

21: Baidu is valued at $40 billion, up 35%. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2014
21: Baidu is valued at $40 billion, up 35%. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
21 / 50
22: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is valued at $39 billion, down 8%. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

22: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is valued at $39 billion, down 8%. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2009
22: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is valued at $39 billion, down 8%. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
22 / 50
23: Vodafone is valued at $38 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

23: Vodafone is valued at $38 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2006
23: Vodafone is valued at $38 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Close
23 / 50
24: SAP is valued at $38 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

24: SAP is valued at $38 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2010
24: SAP is valued at $38 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
24 / 50
25: American Express is valued at $38 billion, up 11%. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

25: American Express is valued at $38 billion, up 11%. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2009
25: American Express is valued at $38 billion, up 11%. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
25 / 50
26: Wal-Mart is valued at $35 billion, unchanged since last year. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

26: Wal-Mart is valued at $35 billion, unchanged since last year. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2010
26: Wal-Mart is valued at $35 billion, unchanged since last year. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Close
26 / 50
19: Deutsche Telekom is valued at $34 billion, up 18%. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

19: Deutsche Telekom is valued at $34 billion, up 18%. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2009
19: Deutsche Telekom is valued at $34 billion, up 18%. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
27 / 50
28: Nike is valued at $30 billion, up 21%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

28: Nike is valued at $30 billion, up 21%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2013
28: Nike is valued at $30 billion, up 21%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
28 / 50
29: Starbucks is valued at $29 billion, up 14%. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

29: Starbucks is valued at $29 billion, up 14%. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2013
29: Starbucks is valued at $29 billion, up 14%. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
29 / 50
30: Toyota is valued at $30 billion, down 2%. REUTERS/Aly Song

30: Toyota is valued at $30 billion, down 2%. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
30: Toyota is valued at $30 billion, down 2%. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
30 / 50
31: Home Depot is valued at $28 billion, up 25%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

31: Home Depot is valued at $28 billion, up 25%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
31: Home Depot is valued at $28 billion, up 25%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
31 / 50
32: Louis Vuitton is valued at $27 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

32: Louis Vuitton is valued at $27 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2012
32: Louis Vuitton is valued at $27 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
32 / 50
33: Budweiser is valued at $27 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

33: Budweiser is valued at $27 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2008
33: Budweiser is valued at $27 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
33 / 50
34: BMW is valued at $26 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

34: BMW is valued at $26 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
34: BMW is valued at $26 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
34 / 50
35: HSBC is valued at 24 billion, down 11%. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

35: HSBC is valued at 24 billion, down 11%. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
35: HSBC is valued at 24 billion, down 11%. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
35 / 50
36: Royal Bank of Canada is valued at $24 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

36: Royal Bank of Canada is valued at $24 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
36: Royal Bank of Canada is valued at $24 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
36 / 50
37: Pampers is valued at $24 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

37: Pampers is valued at $24 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
37: Pampers is valued at $24 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
37 / 50
38: L'Oreal is valued at $23 billion, unchanged since last year. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

38: L'Oreal is valued at $23 billion, unchanged since last year. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
38: L'Oreal is valued at $23 billion, unchanged since last year. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
38 / 50
39: Hewlett-Packard is valued at $23 billion, up 18%. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

39: Hewlett-Packard is valued at $23 billion, up 18%. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2013
39: Hewlett-Packard is valued at $23 billion, up 18%. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
39 / 50
40: Subway is valued at $23 billion, up 7%. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

40: Subway is valued at $23 billion, up 7%. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2014
40: Subway is valued at $23 billion, up 7%. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
40 / 50
41: China Construction Bank is valued at $22 billion, down 12%. REUTERS/Aly Song

41: China Construction Bank is valued at $22 billion, down 12%. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
41: China Construction Bank is valued at $22 billion, down 12%. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
41 / 50
42: Zara is valued at $22 billion, down 5%. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

42: Zara is valued at $22 billion, down 5%. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2013
42: Zara is valued at $22 billion, down 5%. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
42 / 50
43: Mercedes Benz is valued at $22 billion, up 1%. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

43: Mercedes Benz is valued at $22 billion, up 1%. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, June 02, 2014
43: Mercedes Benz is valued at $22 billion, up 1%. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
43 / 50
44: Oracle is valued at $22 billion, up 4%. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

44: Oracle is valued at $22 billion, up 4%. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
44: Oracle is valued at $22 billion, up 4%. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Close
44 / 50
45: Samsung is valued at $22 billion, down 17%. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

45: Samsung is valued at $22 billion, down 17%. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
45: Samsung is valued at $22 billion, down 17%. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
45 / 50
46: Movistar is valued at $21 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Albert Gea

46: Movistar is valued at $21 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2007
46: Movistar is valued at $21 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
46 / 50
47: TD Canada Trust is valued at $21 billion, up 3%. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

47: TD Canada Trust is valued at $21 billion, up 3%. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2013
47: TD Canada Trust is valued at $21 billion, up 3%. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
47 / 50
48: Commonwealth Bank is valued at $21 billion, down 2%. REUTERS/David Gray

48: Commonwealth Bank is valued at $21 billion, down 2%. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2013
48: Commonwealth Bank is valued at $21 billion, down 2%. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
48 / 50
49: Exxon Mobil is valued at $20 billion, up 3%. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

49: Exxon Mobil is valued at $20 billion, up 3%. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2012
49: Exxon Mobil is valued at $20 billion, up 3%. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
49 / 50
50: Agricultural Bank of China is valued at $20 billion, up 11%. REUTERS/Aly Song

50: Agricultural Bank of China is valued at $20 billion, up 11%. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2013
50: Agricultural Bank of China is valued at $20 billion, up 11%. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Unusual last rites

Unusual last rites

Next Slideshows

Unusual last rites

Unusual last rites

Strange sendoffs for the recently departed.

27 May 2015
China's smokers

China's smokers

China is set to raise the wholesale tax rate for cigarettes to 11 percent from 5 percent in a move to deter smokers in the world's biggest maker and consumer of...

27 May 2015
Life's a beach

Life's a beach

People head to the beach to beat the heat.

26 May 2015
Shaman claims homosexuality cure

Shaman claims homosexuality cure

A Mexican shaman claims he can cure homosexuality in a 20-minute ceremony that involves sacrificing a goat.

26 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures