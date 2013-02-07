Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 7, 2013 | 1:50am GMT

Mostar: A city divided

<p>The restored old stone bridge over Neretva river is seen in Mostar February 1, 2013. Paralyzed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools. The cash is running out, and tensions are rising. It's a situation that observers say cannot go on, but somehow does, and in many ways is a microcosm of Bosnia in its dysfunction and stunted development. With neighboring Croatia set to join the European Union on July 1, Mostar stands as a grim example of how far the country has fallen behind. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The restored old stone bridge over Neretva river is seen in Mostar February 1, 2013. Paralyzed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools....more

Thursday, February 07, 2013

The restored old stone bridge over Neretva river is seen in Mostar February 1, 2013. Paralyzed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools. The cash is running out, and tensions are rising. It's a situation that observers say cannot go on, but somehow does, and in many ways is a microcosm of Bosnia in its dysfunction and stunted development. With neighboring Croatia set to join the European Union on July 1, Mostar stands as a grim example of how far the country has fallen behind. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 20
<p>Girl walks next to destroyed building in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Girl walks next to destroyed building in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Girl walks next to destroyed building in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
2 / 20
<p>An abandoned hotel construction site is seen through grills in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

An abandoned hotel construction site is seen through grills in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

An abandoned hotel construction site is seen through grills in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
3 / 20
<p>People get food at a soup-kitchen in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

People get food at a soup-kitchen in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

People get food at a soup-kitchen in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 20
<p>A woman waits for food in front of a soup-kitchen in Mostar January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman waits for food in front of a soup-kitchen in Mostar January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A woman waits for food in front of a soup-kitchen in Mostar January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
5 / 20
<p>A firefighter walks in front of the fire station in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A firefighter walks in front of the fire station in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A firefighter walks in front of the fire station in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
6 / 20
<p>People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
7 / 20
<p>A Bosnian Muslim woman walks past a destroyed monument in southern city Mostar, 105 km (65 miles) from the capital of Sarajevo, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian Muslim woman walks past a destroyed monument in southern city Mostar, 105 km (65 miles) from the capital of Sarajevo, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A Bosnian Muslim woman walks past a destroyed monument in southern city Mostar, 105 km (65 miles) from the capital of Sarajevo, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
8 / 20
<p>General view of city Mostar, 200 kilometeres (124 miles) south of the capital of Sarajevo, April 02, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

General view of city Mostar, 200 kilometeres (124 miles) south of the capital of Sarajevo, April 02, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

General view of city Mostar, 200 kilometeres (124 miles) south of the capital of Sarajevo, April 02, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
9 / 20
<p>People stand on a restored old stone bridge over Neretva river in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

People stand on a restored old stone bridge over Neretva river in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

People stand on a restored old stone bridge over Neretva river in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
10 / 20
<p>People cross a suspension bridge that is temporarily replacing an old stone bridge that was destroyed by tank shells, over the Neretva river in southern Bosnian March 6, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

People cross a suspension bridge that is temporarily replacing an old stone bridge that was destroyed by tank shells, over the Neretva river in southern Bosnian March 6, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

People cross a suspension bridge that is temporarily replacing an old stone bridge that was destroyed by tank shells, over the Neretva river in southern Bosnian March 6, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
11 / 20
<p>A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
12 / 20
<p>U.N. peacekeepers stand along a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar during the war in Bosnia April 7, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

U.N. peacekeepers stand along a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar during the war in Bosnia April 7, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

U.N. peacekeepers stand along a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar during the war in Bosnia April 7, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
13 / 20
<p>A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
14 / 20
<p>A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar, during the war in Bosnia, February 25, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar, during the war in Bosnia, February 25, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar, during the war in Bosnia, February 25, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
15 / 20
<p>A man walks his dog over a rebuilt bridge in the old town of southern Bosnian city of Mostar, 140 km (87 miles) south of capital Sarajevo June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

A man walks his dog over a rebuilt bridge in the old town of southern Bosnian city of Mostar, 140 km (87 miles) south of capital Sarajevo June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A man walks his dog over a rebuilt bridge in the old town of southern Bosnian city of Mostar, 140 km (87 miles) south of capital Sarajevo June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
16 / 20
<p>Bosnian policemen face rioting Bosnian Muslim soccer fans in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Bosnian policemen face rioting Bosnian Muslim soccer fans in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Bosnian policemen face rioting Bosnian Muslim soccer fans in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 20
<p>Bosnian Muslim soccer fans wave Turkish flags as they celebrate in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Bosnian Muslim soccer fans wave Turkish flags as they celebrate in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Bosnian Muslim soccer fans wave Turkish flags as they celebrate in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 20
<p>An injured supporter of FK Partizan Belgrade leaves the stadium after clashing with police during his team's UEFA Cup first qualifying round soccer match against HSK Zrinjski in Mostar July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An injured supporter of FK Partizan Belgrade leaves the stadium after clashing with police during his team's UEFA Cup first qualifying round soccer match against HSK Zrinjski in Mostar July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, February 07, 2013

An injured supporter of FK Partizan Belgrade leaves the stadium after clashing with police during his team's UEFA Cup first qualifying round soccer match against HSK Zrinjski in Mostar July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 20
<p>A pre-election poster of an independent candidate decorates a war-damaged building as the girl walks past in the disputed southern Bosnian town of Mostar September 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A pre-election poster of an independent candidate decorates a war-damaged building as the girl walks past in the disputed southern Bosnian town of Mostar September 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, February 07, 2013

A pre-election poster of an independent candidate decorates a war-damaged building as the girl walks past in the disputed southern Bosnian town of Mostar September 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Indian ghostbusters

Indian ghostbusters

Next Slideshows

Indian ghostbusters

Indian ghostbusters

Inside an exorcism ceremony in India.

05 Feb 2013
Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

Reuters photographer Andrew Burton is in Afghanistan.

05 Feb 2013
Images from Hubble

Images from Hubble

Striking images from the Hubble Telescope.

06 Feb 2013
Animal friends

Animal friends

Friends can come in all shapes, sizes and sometimes even species. A look at animals who form just such a special bond.

04 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after an attacker killed three people and injured about 40 near parliament in London.

Disneyland Paris turns 25

Disneyland Paris turns 25

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

The day after in London

The day after in London

Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures