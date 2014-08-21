Edition:
Mosul Dam recaptured

Peshmerga fighters stand on a vehicle with a Kurdish flag as they guard Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants lies along a road after it was targeted by a U.S. air strike at the entrance to the Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Peshmerga fighters pose for photographs at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Peshmerga fighters stand guard at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A crater is seen at the entrance of Mosul Dam August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Peshmerga fighters walk at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A view is seen of destroyed houses close to Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Peshmerga fighters pose for photographs at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A general view is seen of Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A displaced family from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walks towards the entrance of Mosul, in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants lies beside a tree after it was targeted by a U.S. air strike at Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Peshmerga fighters stand at the entrance of the tourist village in Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Peshmerga fighter is seen in a vehicle as he guards Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Kurdish Peshmerga forces stand guard near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State insurgents withdrew, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A peshmerga fighter stands guard at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A checkpoint destroyed by a U.S. air strike is seen at Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants lies along a road after it was targeted by a U.S. air strike at Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish fighters stand guard at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

