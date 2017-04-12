Mosul's lion and bear saved
Lola the bear, one of two surviving animals in Mosul's zoo, along with Simba the lion, is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan, April 11, 2017. The last two surviving animals from Mosul's...more
A bear stands in its cage before receiving treatment from members of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo, Iraq, February 21, 2017. Simba the lion and Lola the bear lived in a once-peaceful animal park that...more
Simba the lion is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. Neighbours fed Simba and Lola until the fighting became too fierce. They said a shell once hit the park, sending hungry monkeys out of...more
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. Amir Khalil, a vet from animal charity Four Paws who saw the animals in Mosul in February and organized their transfer to Jordan, said the animals were in a dire state. At...more
Lola the bear is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. Back in Jordan, Lola hesitated to come out of her travel crate until she spotted a green apple - a sure sign of better things...more
Simba the lion is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. The two animals will go through a rehabilitation program that involves hand-feeding them through the fence before being transferred to...more
Workers transport the cage of Lola the bear after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Lola the bear is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Workers transport the cage of Lola the bear after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Customs workers carry cages of Simba the lion and Lola the bear at Queen Alia International airport in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" gives treatment to a lion at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A bear reacts in a cage before receiving treatment from members of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Simba the lion looks at a military helicopter flying over Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Children look at a bear at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A local volunteer working with the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" feeds a dead bird to a lion as he provides treatment to animals at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Local staff and members of of the international animal welfare charity "Four Paws" carry out a check-up on a lion at Nour Park at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
