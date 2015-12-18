Mother Teresa to be made saint
Mother Teresa is welcomed by aged women lepers on arriving at St. Lazarus Leprosy Village's church in Shinhung, Korea on January 27, 1985. REUTERS/Tony Chung
Mother Teresa blesses reporters and photographers gathered in the courtyard of the headquarters of her Missionaries of Charity in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta as Sister Nirmala (L) looks March 14, 1997. REUTERS/STRINGER
Mother Teresa of Calcutta blesses one week-old Dejen Abreha as nurse-practicioner Trish Fleck looks on in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Saint Margaret's Center for Women and Infants, in Boston, June 15, 1995. REUTERS/STRINGER
Mother Teresa attends to a patient in her home for the dying in Calcutta's teeming slum on February 2, 1986 hours before the arrival of Pope John Paul for a meeting between them which will be a highlight of the papal visit. REUTERS/S. Akatsuka
Indian street children with her portrait pray for Mother Teresa in India's eastern city of Calcutta, November 28, 1996. REUTERS/STRINGER
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity kneel as they pray beside a statue of Mother Teresa for the quick recovery of Pope John Paul in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta, February 2, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Slum children in Calcutta pray near a painting of Mother Teresa September 9, 1997. REUTERS/Sunil Malhotra
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, attend a prayer meeting on the occasion of Teresa's 12th death anniversary in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta...more
Sister Nirmala (R) and Sister Prema release doves on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa at the order's house in Kolkata, India August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Deshakalayan Chowdhury/Pool
Pope John Paul II holds hands with Mother Teresa after visiting the Casa del Cuore Puro, Mother Teresa's home for the destitute and dying in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata in this February 3, 1986. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
Next Slideshows
Destination Cuba
U.S. citizens' visits to Cuba are up 71 percent so far this year.
Battle of the Christmas lights
In many neighborhoods of Los Angeles, homeowners compete for the most lavish and creative holiday light displays.
Top Google searches of 2015
The most searched topics in the U.S. this year, according to Google.
Inside the doomsday seed vault
The vault, between Norway and the North pole, is designed to protect crop seeds such as beans, rice and wheat against the worst cataclysms of nuclear war or...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.