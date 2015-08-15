Mothers Against Senseless Killings
Mothers Against Senseless Killings (MASK) founder Tamar Manasseh (R) and Eric "Loco" Gilbert (3rd R) serve food to residents in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 4, 2015. The group set up on the street corner in...more
Englewood residents jump rope at a street intersection where MASK members have set up in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh (R) and Eric "Loco" Gilbert shop for a grill so they can cook food for the residents in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh (C) takes part in a yoga class on a street intersection in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK member Kim Dunbar (2nd R) and Damani Bowden (R) serve food to residents in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh (R) speaks with Andrea Juracek (L) and Kennon Reinhard who stopped by to donate food and supplies to the organization, in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK member Kim Dunbar and Marquinn McDonald patrol the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh checks her messages in her car in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK members Kim Dundar (R) and Tawanda Trask (C) step in to defuse an argument in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK members Kim Dundar (R) and Tawanda Trask cross an intersection in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh (R) looks out over the street intersection in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh (L) is greeted by a resident in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK members patrol the streets in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK member Damani Bowden in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh looks out over a street intersection in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh (R) looks out over a street intersection in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK member Kim Dundar patrols the streets in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh stops at a store for supplies in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh shops for supplies in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh speaks with Marquinn McDonald in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An Englewood resident dances during a prayer vigil on the street where MASK have set up in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
Framing Prince George
The British royal family criticized paparazzi for what it called their increasingly dangerous attempts to photograph the Queen's two year-old great-grandson...
Valley of the Whales
Egypt's Valley of the Whales holds fossils and bones, that date back over 40 million years.
Who has nukes?
The countries in the world's nuclear club.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.