Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed May 6, 2015 | 7:00pm BST

Mother's Day in prison

An inmate carries her child during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Inmates, who are mothers, are permitted to have their children stay in prison with them until they are three years old. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

An inmate carries her child during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Inmates, who are mothers, are permitted to have their children stay in prison with them until they are three years old. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An inmate carries her child during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Inmates, who are mothers, are permitted to have their children stay in prison with them until they are three years old. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
1 / 12
Inmates carrying their children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 729 women are being held in the prison, of whom 90% are mothers. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Inmates carrying their children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 729 women are being held in the prison, of whom 90% are mothers. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Inmates carrying their children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 729 women are being held in the prison, of whom 90% are mothers. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
2 / 12
A sign reads: 'Happy Mother's Day', next to inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 40 inmates live together with their children inside the prison and seven are pregnant, according to the press release by the Penitentiary Institute. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A sign reads: 'Happy Mother's Day', next to inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 40 inmates live together with their children inside the prison and seven are pregnant, according...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A sign reads: 'Happy Mother's Day', next to inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 40 inmates live together with their children inside the prison and seven are pregnant, according to the press release by the Penitentiary Institute. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
3 / 12
An inmate kisses her baby as a child walks next to a security guard during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. There are nursery facilities within the prison for the inmates' babies. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

An inmate kisses her baby as a child walks next to a security guard during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. There are nursery facilities within the prison for the inmates' babies. REUTERS/...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An inmate kisses her baby as a child walks next to a security guard during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. There are nursery facilities within the prison for the inmates' babies. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Close
4 / 12
Spanish inmate Gracia Bordes (C) and her son Jairo attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Bordes, 28, says that for her to be with her child has been the best thing in her life. She doesn't know when she will be released because she hasn't been sentenced jet. Bordes doesn't know who she is going to send her child to when he turns three as her Spanish husband is in another prison. Both were arrested for drug dealing when she was pregnant two years ago. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Spanish inmate Gracia Bordes (C) and her son Jairo attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Bordes, 28, says that for her to be with her child has been the best thing in her life. She doesn't...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Spanish inmate Gracia Bordes (C) and her son Jairo attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Bordes, 28, says that for her to be with her child has been the best thing in her life. She doesn't know when she will be released because she hasn't been sentenced jet. Bordes doesn't know who she is going to send her child to when he turns three as her Spanish husband is in another prison. Both were arrested for drug dealing when she was pregnant two years ago. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
5 / 12
Inmates attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Inmates attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Inmates attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
6 / 12
Inmates carrying children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Inmates carrying children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Inmates carrying children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Close
7 / 12
A poster with a heart in which it is written: 'Happy Mother's Day', is held by inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A poster with a heart in which it is written: 'Happy Mother's Day', is held by inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A poster with a heart in which it is written: 'Happy Mother's Day', is held by inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
8 / 12
An inmate and her son stand near security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

An inmate and her son stand near security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An inmate and her son stand near security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
9 / 12
Inmates from Ancon sing during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Inmates from Ancon sing during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Inmates from Ancon sing during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
10 / 12
An inmate comforts another during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

An inmate comforts another during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An inmate comforts another during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
11 / 12
An inmate carrying a baby passes security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

An inmate carrying a baby passes security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An inmate carrying a baby passes security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
India's endangered Tea Tribes

India's endangered Tea Tribes

Next Slideshows

India's endangered Tea Tribes

India's endangered Tea Tribes

Unrest is brewing among Assam's so-called Tea Tribes as changing weather patterns upset the economics of the industry.

05 May 2015
Mini Waterloo

Mini Waterloo

Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout says he spent 40,000 hours and around 150,000 euros over the past 40 years to recreate the 1815 Battle of Waterloo.

05 May 2015
Extreme multiples

Extreme multiples

When facial massages, barbecues and bikinis draw a crowd.

05 May 2015
Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From cockatoos in water bottles to fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.

05 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures