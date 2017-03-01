Edition:
Mount Etna erupts

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Volcano guides stand in front of Italy's Mount Etna as it spews lava during an eruption on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Volcano guide stands in front of lava pouring from Italy's Mount Etna during an eruption on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A tourist stands in front of Italy's Mount Etna as it spews lava during an eruption on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Pouring lava is seen during Italy's Mount Etna eruption on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Pouring lava in seen during Italy's Mount Etna eruption. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
