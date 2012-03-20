Edition:
Mount Etna erupts

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Smoke rises from Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

People look at Mount Etna as it spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

A highway toll gate is seen as Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

