Tue Nov 5, 2013

Mount Sinabung erupts

<p>Mount Sinabung spews ash as it is pictured from Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, Indonesia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

<p>The ash from Sinabung volcano covers trees and houses at Mardingding village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, Indonesia, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

<p>Mount Sinabung spews ash and smoke as it is pictured from Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, Indonesia, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

<p>A mother sits near her baby at an evacuation centre at Tiga Ndreket village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

<p>Students wearing masks to protect themselves from volcanic ash from Mount Sinabung's eruption, as they play with rattan rings at their school at Tiganderket village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

<p>A child refugee lies down at temporary shelter as a safety precaution after Sinabung volcano erupted at Tiganderket village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

<p>Villagers take pictures of Mount Sinabung erupting from a food stall at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

<p>Villagers pray before taking their dinner inside a church used as temporary shelter as a safety precaution after Sinabung volcano erupted at Payung village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

