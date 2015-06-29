Edition:
Mount Sinabung erupts

Ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Beras Tepu village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 29, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages around the slopes of Mount Sinabung have left their homes and moved to refugee camps. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta TPX

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Tree trunks are pictured as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Women give out face masks to people as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano falls on the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
The ruins of the health centre are seen as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Ash spews from Mount Sinabung, as seen from Perteguhan village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A resident reacts as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A child covers his face with a plastic bag, as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano hits the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Abandoned houses are seen as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jeraya Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts near Kuta Tonggal village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A tree is pictured as ash spews from Mount SInabung volcano in the danger zone area near the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Residents react as ash spews form Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Ash spew from Mount Sinabung as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
