Mountain haying

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich, August 21, 2012. The tradition of wild haying in Switzerland dates back around two hundred years and is practiced from mid-July until mid-September on high altitudes with steep hillsides. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich, August 21, 2012. The tradition of wild haying in Switzerland dates back around two hundred years and is practiced from mid-July until mid-September on high altitudes with steep hillsides. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler ties a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler ties a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, some 75 km (47 miles) south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, some 75 km (47 miles) south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler sits outside his mountain shelter after doing wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler sits outside his mountain shelter after doing wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Two scythes for wild haying lie in the hay on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Two scythes for wild haying lie in the hay on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (L) and his father Augustin use rakes to collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (L) and his father Augustin use rakes to collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Crampons for wild haying are pictured on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Crampons for wild haying are pictured on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

A general view shows the mountain Ropahien where the Swiss farmer family Gisler practises wild haying (top R) and the Lake Urnersee (L) in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

A general view shows the mountain Ropahien where the Swiss farmer family Gisler practises wild haying (top R) and the Lake Urnersee (L) in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler walks on a tree trunk over a stream to reach a steep hillside for wild haying on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler walks on a tree trunk over a stream to reach a steep hillside for wild haying on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler uses a rake to collect wild hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler uses a rake to collect wild hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (R), his wife Andrea (C) and father Augustin collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (R), his wife Andrea (C) and father Augustin collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (L) and his father Augustin use rakes to collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (L) and his father Augustin use rakes to collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Augustin Gisler uses a rake to collect wild hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Swiss farmer Augustin Gisler uses a rake to collect wild hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

