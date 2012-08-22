Mountain haying

Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich, August 21, 2012. The tradition of wild haying in Switzerland dates back around two hundred years and is practiced from mid-July until mid-September on high altitudes with steep hillsides. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer