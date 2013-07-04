Mourning Arizona's firefighters

People listen at a prayer vigil ceremony for the 19 firefighters killed in a nearby wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. The 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite firefighting team, who died battling a wildfire outside the town of Yarnell on Sunday,turned an otherwise rather ordinary wildfire, one of dozens burning across the western United States, into the most deadly U.S. wildlands blaze in 80 years and left Prescott, the home base of the Hotshots crew, reeling. At least 1,800 people packed a memorial service on the outskirts of town on Monday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking