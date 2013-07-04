Mourning Arizona's firefighters
Trees burned by the Yarnell Hill Fire stand along a hill side in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Trees burned by the Yarnell Hill Fire stand along a hill side in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
"Hotshot" firefighter Todd Foster walks outside of a home as he works the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
"Hotshot" firefighter Todd Foster walks outside of a home as he works the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Trees burned by the Yarnell Hill Fire stand along a hill side in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Trees burned by the Yarnell Hill Fire stand along a hill side in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Fire retardant covers a pick-up truck outside of a home near the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Fire retardant covers a pick-up truck outside of a home near the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Firefighters walk outside a home near an area where the Yarnell Hill Fire passed through in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Firefighters walk outside a home near an area where the Yarnell Hill Fire passed through in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Firefighters from Apple Valley, California take a break from working the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Firefighters from Apple Valley, California take a break from working the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Firefighters survey the area burned by the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Firefighters survey the area burned by the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Department of Public Safety Officers and Yavapai County Sheriff Officers salute the fire vehicles used by the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Peeples Valley, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Department of Public Safety Officers and Yavapai County Sheriff Officers salute the fire vehicles used by the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Peeples Valley, Arizona July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People listen at a prayer vigil ceremony for the 19 firefighters killed in a nearby wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. The 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite firefighting team, who died battling a wildfire outside the town...more
People listen at a prayer vigil ceremony for the 19 firefighters killed in a nearby wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. The 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite firefighting team, who died battling a wildfire outside the town of Yarnell on Sunday,turned an otherwise rather ordinary wildfire, one of dozens burning across the western United States, into the most deadly U.S. wildlands blaze in 80 years and left Prescott, the home base of the Hotshots crew, reeling. At least 1,800 people packed a memorial service on the outskirts of town on Monday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Two ladies lean on each other during a memorial service at Prescott High School for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Two ladies lean on each other during a memorial service at Prescott High School for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman prays during a memorial service at Prescott High School for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman prays during a memorial service at Prescott High School for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People attend a memorial service at Prescott High School for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People attend a memorial service at Prescott High School for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A couple attends a memorial service at Prescott High School for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A couple attends a memorial service at Prescott High School for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Balloons are released for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire during a memorial service at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Balloons are released for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire during a memorial service at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Juliann Ashcraft, widow of Andrew Ashcraft, walks into a prayer vigil ceremony for the 19 firefighters killed in a nearby wildfire, including her husband, in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Juliann Ashcraft, widow of Andrew Ashcraft, walks into a prayer vigil ceremony for the 19 firefighters killed in a nearby wildfire, including her husband, in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People raise their candles during a memorial service at Prescott High School for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People raise their candles during a memorial service at Prescott High School for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People attend a memorial service at Prescott High School for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People attend a memorial service at Prescott High School for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Children in the section reserved for immediate family of the 19 firefighters killed in a nearby wildfire wait before a prayer vigil ceremony in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Children in the section reserved for immediate family of the 19 firefighters killed in a nearby wildfire wait before a prayer vigil ceremony in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A couple embraces, silhouetted by a spotlight, at a prayer vigil ceremony for the 19 firefighters killed in the nearby Yarnell Hill wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A couple embraces, silhouetted by a spotlight, at a prayer vigil ceremony for the 19 firefighters killed in the nearby Yarnell Hill wildfire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Deborah Heinemann prays near a makeshift memorial for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire outside the Granite Mountain Interagency Hot Shot Crew fire house in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott more
Deborah Heinemann prays near a makeshift memorial for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire outside the Granite Mountain Interagency Hot Shot Crew fire house in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
American flags, crosses and balloons are displayed at a makeshift memorial for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire outside the Granite Mountain Interagency Hot Shot Crew fire house in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. ...more
American flags, crosses and balloons are displayed at a makeshift memorial for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire outside the Granite Mountain Interagency Hot Shot Crew fire house in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Karis Ashby, a local resident, puts up a thank you sign to firefighters in Congress, Arizona July 1, 2013, a day after an elite squad of 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in the worst U.S. wildland fire tragedy in 80 years. REUTERS/Gene Blevins more
Karis Ashby, a local resident, puts up a thank you sign to firefighters in Congress, Arizona July 1, 2013, a day after an elite squad of 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in the worst U.S. wildland fire tragedy in 80 years. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Hot Shot Firefighters attend a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Hot Shot Firefighters attend a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman cries during a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman cries during a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People attending a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire pray in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People attending a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire pray in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Retired firefighter Roger (did not provide his last name), reacts after placing a sign (R) outside Fire Station No. 1 in Prescott, Arizona June 30, 2013. A team of 19 elite firefighters were killed battling a raging wildfire stoked by record heat and...more
Retired firefighter Roger (did not provide his last name), reacts after placing a sign (R) outside Fire Station No. 1 in Prescott, Arizona June 30, 2013. A team of 19 elite firefighters were killed battling a raging wildfire stoked by record heat and high winds, marking the greatest loss of life among firefighters from a single U.S. Wildland blaze in 80 years. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An aerial view of a section of the town of Yarnell, Arizona that is destroyed by a wildfire that ripped through the town is seen July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of a section of the town of Yarnell, Arizona that is destroyed by a wildfire that ripped through the town is seen July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hotshot firefighters embrace one another during a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Hotshot firefighters embrace one another during a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman wipes away tears during a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman wipes away tears during a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An aerial view of a section of the town of Yarnell, Arizona that is destroyed by a wildfire which ripped through the town is seen on July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of a section of the town of Yarnell, Arizona that is destroyed by a wildfire which ripped through the town is seen on July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman holds a photo of a firefighter during a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman holds a photo of a firefighter during a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman weeps during a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman weeps during a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A family member of one of the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire is kissed on the forehead by another woman during a memorial service in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A family member of one of the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire is kissed on the forehead by another woman during a memorial service in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A photo of Wade Parker, one of 19 firefighters who died battling a fast-moving wildfire, is displayed at a makeshift memorial in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A photo of Wade Parker, one of 19 firefighters who died battling a fast-moving wildfire, is displayed at a makeshift memorial in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man carries flowers to a makeshift memorial for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man carries flowers to a makeshift memorial for 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A tribute message for firefighters is displayed on the windows of a coffee shop in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A tribute message for firefighters is displayed on the windows of a coffee shop in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Toni Tennille cries as she listens to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Toni Tennille cries as she listens to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Two men embrace before a statement by Arizona Governor Jan Brewer at a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Two men embrace before a statement by Arizona Governor Jan Brewer at a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman listens as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman listens as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Law enforcement officers listen as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (not pictured) speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Law enforcement officers listen as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (not pictured) speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Hotshot firefighters embrace one another during a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Hotshot firefighters embrace one another during a memorial service for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
American flags representing the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire are displayed on a fence at a makeshift memorial in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
American flags representing the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildfire are displayed on a fence at a makeshift memorial in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
