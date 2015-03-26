Mourning for Germanwings flight
Germanwings employees cry as they place flowers and lit candles outside the company headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), French President Francois Hollande (C) and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
People stand in front of candles at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015. Sixteen classmates and two teachers were on board the ill-fated Germanwings airplane. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Students of Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school hold a minute of silence outside their school in Haltern am See, March, 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
French firefighters install a black ribbon on a Spanish flag outside a tent where relatives and officials are due to pay tribute to the victims of the Airbus A320 crash, outside Le Vernet near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Family members of the two Argentine citizens, Sebastian Gabriel Greco and Gabriela Lujan Maues, who were killed in the Germanwings plane crash, arrive at the Argentina's Foreign Ministry in Buenos Aires March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Students embrace in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Burning candles and pins of German airlines Condor, Germanwings and Lufthansa (L-R) are placed by crew members in commemoration, in front of the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne-Bonn airport March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Students attend a mass in Llinars del Valles, the town where German exchange student victims of the Germanwings plane crash attended school, near Barcelona, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Family members of passengers arrive at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Students embrace in front of lit candles outside the Josef-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, March, 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsten Neumann
A family member of a passenger reacts as he arrives at Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A teddy bear wearing a shirt with the word "flight attendant" is placed between flowers and candles outside the Germanwings headquarters at Cologne Bonn airport March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Family members of crash victims leave Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Family members of crash victims leave Barcelona's El Prat airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man, believed to be a relative of people who died in the crash, walks inside the Duesseldorf airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Germanwings employees gather outside the company headquarters to observe a minute of silence in Cologne Bonn airport March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Police officers escort people at Duesseldorf airport March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
