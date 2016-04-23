Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Apr 23, 2016 | 2:35am BST

Mourning for Prince

Julya Baer, 30, (R) cries at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A makeshift memorial is seen as fans gather at Harlem's Apollo Theater to celebrate the life of Prince in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Kenneth Beavers, 49, displays a Prince tattoo at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Cami Ponzio wears a beret as she places a bouquet of purple tulips on a fence at a makeshift memorial outside of Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
About 1,000 high school students sing "Purple Rain" at Walt Disney Concert Hall, which is illuminated purple in Downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Director Spike Lee dances at a street party he hosted called "PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint" to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Fans pay tribute with a makeshift memorial outside the fence of Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Donnie Straub of Minneapolis touches a star bearing Prince's name on an exterior wall of First Avenue, the nightclub where Prince got his start in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Jennifer Gordon holds a fabric dove at the base of balloons as she pays tribute at a makeshift memorial outside the fence of Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
A woman signs a sheet in tribute to Prince at a makeshift memorial outside Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
People watch as City Hall is illuminated in purple in remembrance of Prince in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Mary Sereg, 1, holds purple and white balloons at a makeshift memorial to Prince outside the fence of Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Prince fan Le'Asha Julius stands at a street party hosted by director Spike Lee called "PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint" to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Jennifer Matthews, 52, holds a poster of Prince at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Mona Shelton, 42, of Bloomington, Minnesota, hugs an employee (L) as she places flowers outside of Prince's estate Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Loretta Thomas, 45, (L) and Deshone, 50, listen to a Prince song at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Lorraine Womble wipes her eye at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Fans lay flowers and memorials outside First Avenue, the nightclub where Prince got his start in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
The marquee at Harlem's Apollo Theater pays tribute to deceased musician Prince as fans gather to celebrate his life and music in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Mona Shelton, 42, of Bloomington, Minnesota, talks about her memories of Prince near the his estate Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Artist Mark G. from Philadelphia sells his artwork as fans gather at Harlem's Apollo Theater to celebrate the life of deceased musician Prince in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Fans gather outside First Avenue, the nightclub where Prince got his start in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Prince fans Michael Scotland and Eudora Tucker stand at a street party hosted by director Spike Lee called "PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint" in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Unidentified employees pause for a moment as they monitor fans outside of Paisley Park, in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Terry Dawkins, 52, cries at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A couple watches on as fans gather at Harlem's Apollo Theater to celebrate the life of Prince in the Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Karen Menardy, 45, mourns the death of Prince, under the marquis at the Apollo Theater in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A man writes on a makeshift memorial as fans gather at Harlem's Apollo Theater to celebrate the life of Prince in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Friends and employees gather outside of Paisley Park, Prince's estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
People dance at a street party hosted by director Spike Lee called "PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint" in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
