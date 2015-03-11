Mourning France's athletes
The portraits of (LtoR) French yachtswoman Florence Arthaud, Olympic boxer Alexis Vastine and Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat are seen during a tribute ceremony at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical...more
Alain Vastine (C), the father of French boxer Alexis Vastine, cries next to his children Cassie and Adriani as they attend a ceremony to pay tribute to his son Alexis, to Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat and yachtswoman Florence Arthaud at the training...more
Investigators work next to the charred wreckage of the two helicopters which collided in the region of Villa Castelli, in the Argentine province of La Rioja March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Torres
Workers of the judicial morgue look at coffins inside an ambulance in La Rioja, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
The charred wreckage of the two helicopters which collided is seen in the region of Villa Castelli, in the Argentine province of La Rioja March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Torres
William Forgues (R), the companion of late French Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat, gathers others to pay tribute in Nice, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Relatives, friends and officials attend a ceremony to pay tribute to French Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat, yachtswoman Florence Arthaud and boxer Alexis Vastine at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical...more
Azucena Aguero (L), fiancee of pilot Juan Carlos Castillo, who was killed in a helicopter crash, is consoled by a friend outside the judicial morgue in La Rioja March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A view of the charred wreckage of the two helicopters which collided in the region of Villa Castelli, in the Argentine province of La Rioja March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Torres
A forensic doctor enters the judicial morgue in La Rioja, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man holds a white rose as he attends a ceremony to pay tribute to French Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat, yachtswoman Florence Arthaud and boxer Alexis Vastine at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical...more
Relatives lay flowers during a tribute ceremony at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical Education) in Paris, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Camille Muffat 's father (L), Fabrice Pellerin (C), Muffat's former coach and the Mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi (R) pay tribute to late French Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat in Nice, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A giant photo is displayed in tribute to late French Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat in Nice, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Relatives, friends and officials attend a ceremony to pay tribute to French Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat, yachtswoman Florence Arthaud and boxer Alexis Vastine at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical...more
France's Camille Muffat celebrates setting a Olympic record to win the women's 400m freestyle final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in this July 29, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files
France's Alexis Vastine await the ruling announcing the winner after his men's welter (69kg) quarter-final boxing match against Ukraine's Taras Shelestyuk at the London Olympic Games in this August 7, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files
French sailor Florence Arthaud attends an interview with Reuters in this December 5, 1990, file photo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files
