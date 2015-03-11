Mourning France's athletes

The portraits of (LtoR) French yachtswoman Florence Arthaud, Olympic boxer Alexis Vastine and Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat are seen during a tribute ceremony at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical...more

The portraits of (LtoR) French yachtswoman Florence Arthaud, Olympic boxer Alexis Vastine and Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat are seen during a tribute ceremony at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical Education) in Paris, March 11, 2015. France mourned the deaths of three sports stars who were among 10 people killed in an accident when two helicopters collided in a remote region of Argentina during the filming of a reality TV show. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close