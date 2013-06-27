Mourning Gandolfini
Mourners line up to try and gain admission to the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. Family, friends and fans of Gandolfini gathered at a Manhattan cathedral...more
Mourners line up to try and gain admission to the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. Family, friends and fans of Gandolfini gathered at a Manhattan cathedral for his funeral on Thursday, a week after the 51-year-old star of the HBO television show "The Sopranos" died of a heart attack while visiting Rome. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners embrace outside the funeral services of James Gandolfini at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for funeral services in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mourners embrace outside the funeral services of James Gandolfini at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for funeral services in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Vincent Pastore (R) arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Vincent Pastore (R) arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Brad Grey (2nd L), chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, and Sopranos creator David Chase (C) arrive at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Brad Grey (2nd L), chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, and Sopranos creator David Chase (C) arrive at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Joe Pantoliano leaves the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine after taking part in the funeral services for actor James Gandolfini in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Joe Pantoliano leaves the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine after taking part in the funeral services for actor James Gandolfini in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men hold programs outside the the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine after taking part in the funeral services for actor James Gandolfini in New York on June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men hold programs outside the the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine after taking part in the funeral services for actor James Gandolfini in New York on June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Thomas arrive for funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Thomas arrive for funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Aida Turturro embraces a fellow mourner as she arrives for the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Aida Turturro embraces a fellow mourner as she arrives for the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lorraine Bracco arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Lorraine Bracco arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Joe Pantoliano greets Sopranos creator David Chase (C) as they arrive for the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for funeral services in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more
Actor Joe Pantoliano greets Sopranos creator David Chase (C) as they arrive for the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for funeral services in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mourners embrace outside the funeral services of James Gandolfini at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mourners embrace outside the funeral services of James Gandolfini at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A mourner weeps outside the funeral services of James Gandolfini at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A mourner weeps outside the funeral services of James Gandolfini at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jamie Lyn Siegler (R) arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Jamie Lyn Siegler (R) arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Dominic Chianese arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Dominic Chianese arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Michael Imperiolii arrives for the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Michael Imperiolii arrives for the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Representatives from HBO hold clipboards outside the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Representatives from HBO hold clipboards outside the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A police officer directs traffic as an SUV full of flowers pulls up to the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A police officer directs traffic as an SUV full of flowers pulls up to the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The casket of actor James Gandolfini is escorted into the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for funeral services in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The casket of actor James Gandolfini is escorted into the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for funeral services in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A hearse arrives outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for the funeral services of James Gandolfini, in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A hearse arrives outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for the funeral services of James Gandolfini, in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mourners line up to try and gain admission to the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners line up to try and gain admission to the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Celebrity sightings
A recent sampling of celebrity spottings.
On the set of World War Z
Inside the making of the zombie pandemic thriller.
Stampede over Beckham
David Beckham cancels a Shanghai event after a stampede injures five upon his arrival.
James Gandolfini: 1961-2013
Actor James Gandolfini, who played the mob boss Tony Soprano in the TV series "The Sopranos", died while on vacation in Rome at the age of 51.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.