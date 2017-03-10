Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala. The blaze that has killed at least 37 and maimed others at an...more
Family and friends prepare to take to the cemetery the coffin with the body of Rosa Julia Tobar, a victim of the fire, at her grandmothers home in Guatemala City. The inferno in the 16 square metre classroom packed with 52 teenagers left survivors of...more
Daniel, 16, survivor of the fire, exits the Virgen de Asuncion home. The government has sacked the director of the Virgen de la Asuncion home, temporarily closed the center, declared three days of mourning and vowed to reform a childcare system that...more
A bus with survivors of the fire exits the Virgen de Asuncion home. "The staff left the girls in an extremely reduced space, a four-meter by four-meter room, for 52 teenage girls," said Claudia Lopez, Guatemala's deputy ombudsman for human rights....more
A mother hugs the coffin of her daughter Rosa Julia Tobar at her wake in Guatemala City. Police and witnesses say the fire appeared to have been started by one of the girls, who set light to a mattress in the room, possibly as a protest after hours...more
The coffin of Madelin Patricia Hernandez is seen during her wake in Guatemala City. The Virgen de la Asuncion home houses youths up to 18 years old on the pine-wooded outskirts of the municipality of San Jose Pinula, some 25 kilometers (15 miles)...more
Family and friends cry at the funeral of Rosa Julia Tobar in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Maria del Carmen Urias Ruiz cries outside the morgue where the body of her dead daughter Myra is located. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Local authorities gain control of the Virgen de Asuncion home. Years of problems at the home boiled over at lunchtime the day before the fire, when a group of teenagers complaining about the conditions inside feigned a fight in the lunch hall as a...more
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones at the Virgen de Asuncion home. After hours of rioting, police captured most of those who had fled and they were separated from the hundreds of other residents in the complex, according...more
Riot police stand guard after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home. During five hours of negotiations that evening, the leaders of the rebellion alleged abuse by the staff including rotten food and the use of bleach on their skin and pepper...more
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones at the Virgen de Asuncion home. At around 1 a.m., the 52 girls were locked into a classroom and given thin mattresses to sleep on, local police chief Wilson Maldonado told a congressional...more
Riot police stand guard at the Virgen de Asuncion home. At about 9 am, police stationed outside the room noticed smoke seeping out, Maldonado said. However, one witness said the fire started 30 minutes earlier and police initially ignored the cries...more
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones. "I heard shouting and loud noises all night," said a teenage girl who witnessed the fighting in the lunch hall and said she spent much of the Tuesday cowering under a bed in her dorm...more
A family member places a candle outside the morgue where the bodies of victims are located. The Virgen de la Asuncion center has a history of abuse accusations documented by Guatemalan media. Over the last three years more than 250 of its residents...more
A family member is seen outside the morgue where the body of her dead relative is located. Human rights reports and interviews with people inside the center paint a complex picture. Some residents felt the center provided them shelter and education...more
People scream "We Want Justice" during a vigil for victims outside the National Palace in Guatemala City. Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, an employee who has worked there for six years attributed many of the problems to low funding,...more
A vigil for victims is held on the outskirts of Guatemala City. Guatemala has Latin America's worst rates of child malnutrition. Street gangs like the Mara Salvatrucha prey on minors. And, the Central American nation's public institutions are...more
A vigil for the victims is held on the outskirts of Guatemala City. "What happened in the secure home yesterday is just the tip of the iceberg of an entire system of not protecting children and teens in Guatemala," said Enrique Maldonaldo, a...more
People light candles during a vigil outside the National Palace in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Next Slideshows
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in...
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people...
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.