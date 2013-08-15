Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 15, 2013 | 8:05pm BST

Mourning in Egypt

<p>A man reacts after seeing the dead body of his brother, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man reacts after seeing the dead body of his brother, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A man reacts after seeing the dead body of his brother, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 17
<p>A man reacts next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man reacts next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A man reacts next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 17
<p>A partially burnt copy of Koran is seen next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A partially burnt copy of Koran is seen next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A partially burnt copy of Koran is seen next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
3 / 17
<p>A man carries the daughter of his dead brother, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man carries the daughter of his dead brother, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A man carries the daughter of his dead brother, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 17
<p>The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's hand at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's hand at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's hand at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 17
<p>The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter reacts after seeing her son's body at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter reacts after seeing her son's body at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter reacts after seeing her son's body at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 17
<p>The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter screams after seeing her son's body at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter screams after seeing her son's body at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter screams after seeing her son's body at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 17
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry the coffin of a fellow member at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry the coffin of a fellow member at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry the coffin of a fellow member at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 17
<p>Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 17
<p>Relatives of a dead supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood react near his body in a street outside a mortuary in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Relatives of a dead supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood react near his body in a street outside a mortuary in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Relatives of a dead supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood react near his body in a street outside a mortuary in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
10 / 17
<p>Relatives stand near the body of one of the dead supporters of Muslim Brotherhood in a street outside a mortuary in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Relatives stand near the body of one of the dead supporters of Muslim Brotherhood in a street outside a mortuary in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Relatives stand near the body of one of the dead supporters of Muslim Brotherhood in a street outside a mortuary in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
11 / 17
<p>Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 17
<p>A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy" is placed next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy" is placed next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy" is placed next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 17
<p>The body of a victim killed during yesterday's clashes is carried from a mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp</p>

The body of a victim killed during yesterday's clashes is carried from a mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Thursday, August 15, 2013

The body of a victim killed during yesterday's clashes is carried from a mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Close
14 / 17
<p>A woman cries next to the body of her dead husband, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A woman cries next to the body of her dead husband, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A woman cries next to the body of her dead husband, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 17
<p>The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's body at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's body at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's body at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
16 / 17
<p>A man sprays air freshener over the bodies of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man sprays air freshener over the bodies of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A man sprays air freshener over the bodies of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Japan's "Liberation Day"

Japan's "Liberation Day"

Next Slideshows

Japan's

Japan's "Liberation Day"

Japan pays tribute to their war dead on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, while rallies are held in China, South Korea and Taiwan.

15 Aug 2013
Egypt clears protesters

Egypt clears protesters

Egyptian forces clear a camp of pro-Mursi supporters.

14 Aug 2013
Palestinian prisoners freed

Palestinian prisoners freed

Family members celebrate as Israel frees 26 prisoners.

14 Aug 2013
Clashes over Jewish grave

Clashes over Jewish grave

Haredi protesters clash with police at a construction site they believe contains ancient graves.

14 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after an attacker killed three people and injured about 40 near parliament in London.

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Disneyland Paris turns 25

Disneyland Paris turns 25

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

The day after in London

The day after in London

Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures