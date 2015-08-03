Edition:
United Kingdom
Mourning Jerusalem Pride's teen victim

People react during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, who died on Sunday of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, August 2, 2015. High school student Banki, 16, was one of six people wounded in the assault on July 30. Her death highlighted the city's sharp social divisions between Orthodox and secular Jews. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli youths sit next to candles during a candlelight vigil for Shira Banki in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Protesters hold up gloves covered in red during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man dressed in a panda costume sits covered by the gay pride flag during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman holds signs during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. The sign reads "hatred kills". REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A protester holds up a glove covered in red during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People take part in a rally to condemn an attack on the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People use lit candles to spell out the phrase, "Thou shalt not kill" in Hebrew, during a candlelight vigil for Shira Banki, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Teenagers comfort each other during a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Teenagers hold candles during a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Teenagers hold candles during a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Teenagers take part in a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A group of Israeli youths sit next to candles during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Teenagers take part in a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in a rally to condemn an attack on the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

