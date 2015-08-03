Mourning Jerusalem Pride's teen victim
People react during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, who died on Sunday of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, August 2, 2015. High school student Banki, 16,...more
Israeli youths sit next to candles during a candlelight vigil for Shira Banki in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Protesters hold up gloves covered in red during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man dressed in a panda costume sits covered by the gay pride flag during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman holds signs during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. The sign reads "hatred kills". REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester holds up a glove covered in red during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People take part in a rally to condemn an attack on the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People use lit candles to spell out the phrase, "Thou shalt not kill" in Hebrew, during a candlelight vigil for Shira Banki, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Teenagers comfort each other during a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Teenagers hold candles during a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Teenagers hold candles during a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Teenagers take part in a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A group of Israeli youths sit next to candles during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Teenagers take part in a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People take part in a rally to condemn an attack on the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
