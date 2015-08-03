Mourning Jerusalem Pride's teen victim

People react during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, who died on Sunday of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, August 2, 2015. High school student Banki, 16,...more

People react during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, who died on Sunday of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, August 2, 2015. High school student Banki, 16, was one of six people wounded in the assault on July 30. Her death highlighted the city's sharp social divisions between Orthodox and secular Jews. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

