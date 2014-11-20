Mourning Miss Honduras
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. The Honduran beauty queen was found shot dead in a suspected crime of...more
Friends and family members carry the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Teresa Munoz is looked after by relatives after she fainted during the wake for her daughters Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado outside their home in Santa Barbara November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Friends and family members follow the hearse holding the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Friends and family members stand around the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Corina Alvarado touches the coffins of her sisters Maria Jose and Sofia during a wake outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A friend lies over the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Teresa Munoz (R) and her daughter Corina Alvarado hug during a wake for their daughters and sisters Maria Jose and Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People gather near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia during a wake outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Trophies and tiaras earned by Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia are seen at their house in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Military policemen and neighbours take cover from the rain at a store next to the house of slain Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her older sister Sofia, in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Relatives of Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her older sister Sofia comfort each other after the two girls were found dead, at their house in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Journalists film a pick-up truck containing two body bags and equipment used by forensic technicians near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A relative of Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado leaves a crime scene in Arada November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Onlookers stand behind a yellow police tape near a crime scene where Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado's dead bodies were found in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic technicians work at a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Soldiers carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic technicians carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Maria Jose Alvarado (holding flowers) poses during a beauty contest in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Police storm Indian cult compound
Followers of a self-styled "godman" prevent police from arresting the controversial guru, wanted on murder charges.
Rally for education
Students in London protest against a rise in higher education fees.
Hong Kong barricades come down
Hong Kong clears part of an Occupy protest camp, sparking more clashes.
Jerusalem synagogue attack
Two Palestinians armed with a meat cleaver and a gun attack a Jerusalem synagogue.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.