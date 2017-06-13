Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 13, 2017 | 3:30pm BST

Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Supporters react behind a banner with image of soccer player Cheick Tiote, former Ivory Coast international who died in hospital last week after collapsing during a training session for his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises, during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Members of staff move the coffin of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Teammates stand behind the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Tearful Papiss Cisse speaks during a memorial service for his former teammate and former Ivory Coast international soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Teammates stand by as a coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote is brought during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
People react as they attend a memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Teammates stand by the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A tearful woman attends the memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Teammates bow their heads over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Uniformed members of staff of a funeral sevice center salute over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
