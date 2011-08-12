Edition:
United Kingdom

Mr Elderly pageant

Friday, August 12, 2011

A contestant is reflected in a mirror as he waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 12, 2011

A contestant is reflected in a mirror as he waits backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. The event was held to promote greater self-esteem among senior citizens, according to organizer Nilton Guedes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 9
Friday, August 12, 2011

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 12, 2011

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 9
Friday, August 12, 2011

A contestant jokes during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 12, 2011

A contestant jokes during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 9
Friday, August 12, 2011

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 12, 2011

Contestants wait backstage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 9
Friday, August 12, 2011

Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 12, 2011

Contestants dance on stage during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 9
Friday, August 12, 2011

Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 12, 2011

Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 9
Friday, August 12, 2011

Pedro Dutra (L), 90, receives a Mr Timidity sash during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 12, 2011

Pedro Dutra (L), 90, receives a Mr Timidity sash during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 9
Friday, August 12, 2011

Contestants dance with their wives and girlfriends during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 12, 2011

Contestants dance with their wives and girlfriends during a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 9
Friday, August 12, 2011

Sergio Cardozo (C), 60, holds up his Mr Elderly 2011 plaque during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, August 12, 2011

Sergio Cardozo (C), 60, holds up his Mr Elderly 2011 plaque during an awards ceremony at a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 9

Mr Elderly pageant

Mr Elderly pageant Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Faces of the famine

Faces of the famine
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

All Collections

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Giant sinkholes

All Collections

Giant sinkholes

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The war in Yemen

All Collections

The war in Yemen

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The trials of Alexei Navalny

All Collections

The trials of Alexei Navalny

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

First lady Melania Trump

All Collections

First lady Melania Trump

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

View More Slideshows »