Mr. 30,000

<p>Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant reacts after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, October 30, 2012. Bryant has become the fifth NBA player to score 30,000 career points. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Kobe Bryant of the U.S. dunks against Spain during their men's gold medal game during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant wears a face mask during their game against the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant argues a foul during Game 2 of their Western Conference against the New Orleans Hornets in Los Angeles, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Los Angeles Lakers forward Ron Artest jumps into the arms of Kobe Bryant after scoring the game-winning basket against the Phoenix Suns with less than 1 second on the clock during Game 5 of their Western Conference playoffs in Los Angeles, May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Kobe Bryant chews on his jersey as he turns around to listen to coach Mike Brown during a game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant walks past fans before a game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant lies on the court after a fall in front of singer will.i.am during Game 1 of their 2011 Western Conference playoffs in Los Angeles, April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Kobe Bryant eyes the ball during their game against the Portland Trailblazers in Los Angeles, January 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Kobe Bryant looks up at Boston Celtics' Rasheed Wallace after falling to the court during Game 2 of the 2010 NBA Finals in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant loses control of the ball during Game 1 of the 2011 Western Conference playoffs in Los Angeles, April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Kobe Bryant reacts during their loss to the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Fans hold posters of Kobe Bryant as they wait for a promotional event in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alvin Chan </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Kobe Bryant pumps his fists as he celebrates with the Lakers after they won their 15th NBA Championship in Los Angeles, June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

