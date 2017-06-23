Edition:
MS-13 gang members behind bars

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
MS-13 gang members are escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
MS-13 gang member is escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Pedro Benjamin Rivas Zelaya, one of the top leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha, is presented to members of the media after his arrest in Guatemala in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
