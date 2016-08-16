MSF hospital bombed in Yemen

A dead body is seen at the site of a Saudi-led air strike on a hospital in Abs district in the northern province of Hajja, Yemen August 15, 2016. The smudge in the middle of the image is caused by dirt on the lens. "This is the fourth attack against an MSF facility in less than 12 months," the statement said. "Even with the recent United Nations resolution calling for an end to attacks on medical facilities and high-level...more

A dead body is seen at the site of a Saudi-led air strike on a hospital in Abs district in the northern province of Hajja, Yemen August 15, 2016. The smudge in the middle of the image is caused by dirt on the lens. "This is the fourth attack against an MSF facility in less than 12 months," the statement said. "Even with the recent United Nations resolution calling for an end to attacks on medical facilities and high-level declarations of commitment to international humanitarian law, nothing seems to be done to make parties involved in the conflict in Yemen to respect medical staff and patients." REUTERS/Stringer

