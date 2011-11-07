Edition:
MTV Europe Awards

Monday, November 07, 2011

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

LMFAO perform with South Korean band Big Bang during the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal Macnaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Bruno Mars performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

A streaker appears on stage with actress Hayden Panettiere at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Adam Lambert performs with guitarist Brian May of Queen at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Lady Gaga performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Los Angeles based duo LMFAO perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Singer Chris Martin of British band Coldplay performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez is seen near a teleprompter as she addresses the audience at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

British singer Jessie J and French DJ David Guetta perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Katy Perry prepares to present the awards for Global Icon to Queen at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

British singer Jessie J performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Actor David Hasselhoff presents the award for Best Female to Lady Gaga at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Bruno Mars performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Jessie J and French DJ David Guetta perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

British singer Jessie J performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Actress and singer and host of the show Selena Gomez addresses the audience at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Jessie J performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

LMFAO pose on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Monday, November 07, 2011

Snooki poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Monday, November 07, 2011

Jessie J arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, November 07, 2011

Lady Gaga holds her four awards after the show at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Monday, November 07, 2011

Bruno Mars arrives with his band on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Monday, November 07, 2011

Katy Perry poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

