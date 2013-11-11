MTV Europe Awards
Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Katy Perry performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Will Ferrell, appearing as movie character Ron Burgundy, stands in front of rock band Kings of Leon during arrivals at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Miley Cyrus smokes on stage after receiving the Best Video award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Katy Perry reacts after receiving the Best Female award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Redfoo, also known as Stefan Gordy of the band LMFAO performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
Katy Perry arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
Iggy Azalea poses as she arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Katy Perry performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Bruno Mars performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Redfoo, also known as Stefan Gordy of the band LMFAO performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Rita Ora poses as she arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker
Chris Lee reacts after receiving the Worldwide Act award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Model Louise Roe arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker
Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
Miley Cyrus smokes on stage after receiving the Best Video award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
