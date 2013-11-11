Edition:
Pictures | Mon Nov 11, 2013 | 12:55pm GMT

MTV Europe Awards

<p>Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Katy Perry performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Will Ferrell, appearing as movie character Ron Burgundy, stands in front of rock band Kings of Leon during arrivals at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos</p>

<p>Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus smokes on stage after receiving the Best Video award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus smokes on stage after receiving the Best Video award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Katy Perry reacts after receiving the Best Female award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Redfoo, also known as Stefan Gordy of the band LMFAO performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos</p>

<p>Katy Perry arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos</p>

<p>Iggy Azalea poses as she arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Katy Perry performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Redfoo, also known as Stefan Gordy of the band LMFAO performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Rita Ora poses as she arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker</p>

<p>Chris Lee reacts after receiving the Worldwide Act award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Model Louise Roe arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus smokes on stage after receiving the Best Video award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Miley Cyrus smokes on stage after receiving the Best Video award during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

