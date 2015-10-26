MTV Europe red carpet
Fifth Harmony. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
U.S. model Hailey Baldwin. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Scottish singer Tallia Storm. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Australian group Nervo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Charli XCX. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Duran Duran. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Eric Nally (L) with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Heiress Elettra Lamborghini. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
British singer James Bay. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Amanda Cerny. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Afrojack. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
British singer Jess Glynne. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Philippe Dauman, Viacom President and CEO, poses with his wife Deborah Ross. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Twenty One Pilots. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fans wait on the red carpet. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Rapper Sway. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
DJ and producer R3wire. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Irish presenter Laura Whitmore. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
