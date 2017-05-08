MTV Movie and TV Awards
The cast of Stranger Things accept the award for Show of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vin Diesel accepts the Generation Award for The Fast and The Furious along with Tyrese Gibson (2nd L), Michelle Rodriguez (2nd R) and Jordana Brewster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taraji P. Henson - Best Fight Against the System for Hidden Figures. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tyler Posey on the hail and water soaked red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Emma Watson accepts the Best Actor in a Movie from Asia Kate Dillon for Beauty and the Beast. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen accept the award for Best Duo for Logan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome - Best Kiss for Moonlight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Big Sean performs Jump Out The Window. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People arriving for the show cover up with umbrellas as a hail and rain storm passes over the area. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Daniel Kaluuya accepts the Next Generation award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The cast of It performs on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Adam DeVine and actress Hailee Steinfeld perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The arrivals area is covered by hail stones following a storm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Trevor Noah accepts the award for Best Host. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tracee Ellis Ross and Taraji P. Henson - Best Fight Against the System for Hidden Figures. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Allison Williams and Lil Rel Howery preset an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Noah Cyrus performs Stay Together. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Adam DeVine performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hailee Steinfeld and Ansel Elgort present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jay Balvin, Camila Cabello and Pitbull perform Hey Ma. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Mark Wahlberg speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Tom Holland does a flip. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Adam DeVine and actor Josh Gad perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Millie Bobby Brown accepts the award for best actor in a show for Stranger Things. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
