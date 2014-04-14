MTV Movie Awards
Host Conan O'Brien speaks on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ellie Goulding and Zedd perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is ripped open by presenter Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Leslie Mann, Cameron Diaz, Nicki Minaj, and Kate Upton present the award for Best Male Performance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Johnny Depp presents the award for Best Movie of the Year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jordana Brewster introduces a tribute to Paul Walker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Eminem performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mark Wahlberg accepts the Generation Award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Host Conan O'Brien performs a song with Adam DeVine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Conan O'Brien opens the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham pose backstage with his Generation Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Matthew Koma and Miriam Bryant perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Orlando Bloom greets fans after he accepted the award for Best Fight for "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Adam DeVine poses. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Eminem and Rihanna perform on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sam Claflin and Josh Hutcherson accept the award for Best Movie of the Year for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mila Kunis accepts the award for best villain for her performance as Theodora, Wicked Witch of the West, in the film "Oz the Great and Powerful" at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jonah Hill accepts the award for best comedic performance for "The Wolf of Wall Street" on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tyler Jospeh of Twenty One Pilots performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Channing Tatum with his wife Jenna Dewan pose with his Trailblazer award backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for Best Male Performance for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zac Efron poses after he threw off his shirt as he accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Ellen Page presents a clip from "X-Men: Days of Future Past." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Conan O'Brien performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tyler Jospeh of Twenty One Pilots performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jared Leto presents the award for best villain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
