Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 13, 2015 | 3:47am BST

MTV Movie Awards

Host Amy Schumer opens the show at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actor Vin Diesel presents an award during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Shailene Woodley celebrates with the crowd as she wins the award for Best Female Performance at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actor Channing Tatum accepts the award for Best Comedic Performance for "22 Jump Street" at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Fall Out Boy performs a medley on stage at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Jennifer Lopez accepts the Best Scared as S#!t award during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Show host Amy Schumer flies over the stage at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
The audience reacts to Fall Out Boy during the band's performance at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actor Robert Downey Jr. accepts the MTV Generation Award from his fellow Avengers cast members during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actor Robert Downey Jr. walks on stage to accept the MTV Generation Award during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy performs with rapper Fetty Wap during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actor Dave Franco jokes around with castmate Zac Efron (R) as they accept the award for Best On-Screen Duo for "Neighbors" at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actress Rebel Wilson walks on stage to join her co-stars from "Pitch Perfect 2" as they present an award at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actor Dwayne Johnson cheers with the crowd as he walks on stage to present an award at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Rappers Ty Dolla Sign (L), Tinashe and Charli XCX (R) perform "Drop That Kitty" during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actor Kevin Hart accepts the Comedic Genius Award along with his children during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Rapper Charli XCX performs "Famous" during the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actor Bradley Cooper accepts the award for Best Male Performance for "American Sniper" at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Actor Dwayne Johnson greets members of the audience as he walks on stage to present an award at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Author John Green embraces actress Shailene Woodley as "The Fault In Our Stars" wins the award for Movie of the Year at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
